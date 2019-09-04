One Week Boutique Fall Sale 2019

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Kristi Carlson, owner of One Week Boutique, is back with details on this year’s Fall Sale!

Here’s more from Kristi:

We help people earn and save money, allowing them the opportunity to buy and sell their gently used baby and children’s items.

We are the largest children’s consignment sale in central Illinois, and we are only open two weeks a year.

One Week Boutique Fall Sale, happening September 7th through the 9th from 10am to 6pm.

It’s always Baby Gear Bonanza at One Week Boutique!! Everything you need for wee ones all under one roof!

Bet you know a new Mom or Dad that would love to stock up!

PUBLIC SHOPPING:

Saturday, September 7: 10-6 | $2 per adult to enter

Sunday, September 8: 10-6 Free Entry!

Monday, September 9: 10-6 Free Entry!

Many items will be half-price Monday!

Champaign Park District’s Leonhard Recreation Center 2307 W. Sangamon Dr., Champaign, IL

Cash, credit, and debit accepted

Free Parking!

https://www.facebook.com/oneweekboutique/

http://oneweekboutique.com/