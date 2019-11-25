On the Road to Miss America with Miss Illinois, Ariel Beverly

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

We’re excited to have Miss Illinois, Ariel Beverly, join us as she prepares for Miss America!

Miss Illinois 2019

Name: Ariel Beverly

Local Title: Miss East Central

Hometown: Springfield, IL

Education: Illinois State University Major: Art Teacher Education

Platform Issue: Advocating for Arts Education

Talent: Vocal

Fun facts about Ariel:

Was a high school art teacher before winning the title of Miss Illinois

Greatest Non-Academic Achievement: Nationally ranked #6 for flute in 2012.

Favorite Food: Panda Express

Favorite Gadget: Kitchen Aid Mixer

Secret wish or dream? I would love to backpack across Europe with all of my closest friends.

What is one important thing you have learned from being in the Miss America Program? How to support other women.