On the Road to Miss America with Miss Illinois, Ariel Beverly

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)
We’re excited to have Miss Illinois, Ariel Beverly, join us as she prepares for Miss America!
Miss Illinois 2019
Name: Ariel Beverly
Local Title: Miss East Central
Hometown: Springfield, IL
Education: Illinois State University Major: Art Teacher Education
Platform Issue: Advocating for Arts Education
Talent: Vocal
Fun facts about Ariel:
Was a high school art teacher before winning the title of Miss Illinois
Greatest Non-Academic Achievement: Nationally ranked #6 for flute in 2012.
Favorite Food: Panda Express
Favorite Gadget: Kitchen Aid Mixer
Secret wish or dream? I would love to backpack across Europe with all of my closest friends.
What is one important thing you have learned from being in the Miss America Program? How to support other women.