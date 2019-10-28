Olde Time Christmas Shop Hop 2019 with Three Crazy Crows

Potomac, Ill. (WCIA)

Shannon Crow of Three Crazy Crows is back with details on this year’s Olde Time Christmas Shop Hop!

Here’s more from The Three Crazy Crows:

We are always looking for new trends and items to bring to our shoppers. We try not to be like the “shop next door”.

We get asked all the time how to make our crafts. We will be introducing in the beginning of November, right after the Shop Hop, online tutorials. We will offer kits that will have every item needed to make a certain craft. By overwhelming vote from our facebook page, the first craft tutorial offered in our “Crazy Craft Classes”, will be our photo blocks. Customers will be able to purchase the class on our website. They will get a craft kit sent out to them along with links to their class and be added into special Facebook group.

We are not like the “shop next door”. We are constantly changing our game to be fresh and fun.



At our Olde Time Christmas Shop Hop there will be a Hobnob prize package offered from one of the shops on the shop hop. For every $10 a shopper spends at their store, they will get a chance to win a package for the Christmas Hobnob that includes:

A room at the Country Inn and Suites in Springfield

Four tickets to the Friday night Holiday Party

$25 gas gift card