Arcola, Ill. (WCIA)

We’re checking out Olde Brick Wall in Arcola!

We are a home décor and gift store located in an old hotel building in downtown Arcola. The hotel used to be used for people coming to the Broomcorn conventions in Arcola. It was also used by a football team from the Decatur area that later became known as the Chicago Bears. They rode the train from here to Chicago. We have just about everything you need to decorate your home from rugs, linens, and those special little items to make it yours.

We help our customers to find the perfect items to decorate their home and give it the look, smell and feel they are seeking We have repeat customers from Bloomington, Decatur, Champaign and as far south as Olney and Litchfield We also have people from Wisconsin and Chicago area who stop on their way to Florida for the winter and on their way home in the Spring. every year.

Our unique store displays inspire our customers in how to decorate their home rather than just lined up on a shelf. We get calls from all over the country from visitors who get home and want us to ship items to them. We have a signature candle with our store logo on it that is very popular.

217-268-4793

122 East Main St

Arcola,IL 61910