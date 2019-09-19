Live Now
Face to Face: Investigators talk interrogating Brendt Christensen, finding his car

Oktoberfest kicks off at Riggs Beer Company

ciLiving

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)

Grab your lederhosen or your dirndl because it’s officially time for Oktoberfest at Riggs Beer Company!

ciLiving Storyteller, Erin Valle, caught up with owners Matt and Darin Riggs to chat about their ties to Germany, their seasonal beer release, as well as what this big weekend means to them.

When:

Thursday, Sep. 19- Sunday, Sep. 22.

Where:

Riggs Beer Company: 1901 S High Cross Rd, Urbana, Illinois 61802

What:

  • German food– we’re talking curry-wurst, brats, sauerkraut, German desserts and pies, and ice cream in the colors of Bavaria!
  • Live polka music
  • Special 2019 Oktoberfest mugs
  • Lots of superb Oktoberfest beer

Fore more updates, follow the event’s Facebook page HERE.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Enter ciGiving

 

Follow ciLiving on Social Media

Facebook Social IconTwitter Social IconInstagram Social IconPintrest Social Icon

Sponsored By

ROOFS BY RODGER