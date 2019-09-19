Oktoberfest kicks off at Riggs Beer Company

Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)

Grab your lederhosen or your dirndl because it’s officially time for Oktoberfest at Riggs Beer Company!

ciLiving Storyteller, Erin Valle, caught up with owners Matt and Darin Riggs to chat about their ties to Germany, their seasonal beer release, as well as what this big weekend means to them.

When:

Thursday, Sep. 19- Sunday, Sep. 22.

Where:

Riggs Beer Company: 1901 S High Cross Rd, Urbana, Illinois 61802

What:

German food– we’re talking curry-wurst, brats, sauerkraut, German desserts and pies, and ice cream in the colors of Bavaria!

Live polka music

Special 2019 Oktoberfest mugs

Lots of superb Oktoberfest beer

Fore more updates, follow the event’s Facebook page HERE.