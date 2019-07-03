Live Now
Niemeyer Repair Service Celebrating 44 Years in central Illinois

Charleston, IL (WCIA) The spring and summer has been a wet one so far. Here with the dirt.. on keeping your mower and tractors running smooth all season long, Niemeyer repair service Tom Niemeyer. Niemeyer has been a Kubota dealer for area for 44 years. They also sell grasshopper and badboy 0 turns. Niemeyer helps people find the right compact tractor or 0 turn mowers for their needs.

Saturday July 6th, we will be having a field day event AT 4PM. Food, Drinks and live entertainment AT 7PM.

Niemeyer Repair service
217-856-3571
13029 N CO Rd 1000E
Humboldt Il 61931

