Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)

The new fall menu is out at Silvercreek Restaurant in Urbana.

Here’s more from Silvercreek:

Chef Dewayne will be making the Orecchette Pasta from our Fall menu along with our Fall Salad.

Join us for our Thanksgiving Brunch on Sunday, November 24th. Be sure to check out our Dinner Prixe Fixe menus and Friday Appy Hour special: 1/2 off our bar menu from 5:30pm-6:30pm.

402 N. Race Street

Urbana, IL — 61801

217-328-3402