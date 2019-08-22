New Carle clinic giving students a unique opportunity

Carle Illinois’ College of Medicine is off to a busy summer welcoming its second class earlier this month and now the launch of a new clinic giving students and patients the opportunity to build a long-term strong relationship. With us today is Dr. Kristine Carpenter, a Family Medicine physician and the clinic lead to give the details.

What conditions or symptoms are best for this clinic?
• Ideal patient is one who isn’t in a rush or who needs a little extra time with a provider
• Someone seeking care outside traditional clinic hours

How long does a visit last and what happens at it?
• Appointments are required and typically last one hour
• The medical student sees the patient and takes their vitals and conducts a physical exam
• The student consults with a Carle physician who oversees their care, reviews the case, and sees the patient
• The students are the primary caregivers

How does being run by students make this clinic different?
• Traditional medical schools offer hands-on experiences to third-and fourth-year students or during residency
• Opportunity for patients to follow a patient for a longer time
• Most medical school clinical rotations are short (4-12 weeks) this is potentially an 18-month relationship
• Carle Illinois is changing the game by helping prepare our physicians sooner

Dr. Carpenter, tell me a bit more about how the student-physician relationship works and how it benefits all – the student and patient?
• Students will connect with only two to three patients per shift
• Can follow the patient for the next 18 months to help manage their health needs or monitor for needed further specialty care

How are the student clinic visits billed?
• The same as a normal physician office visit
• Cost to the patient varies by insurance. Contact your insurance company with coverage questions
• Financial assistance is available

Where do I go for more information and to make an appointment?
• Call (217) 365-3850
• Visit carle.org/carleillinoisclinic
Carle Illinois College of Medicine Clinic
Located at Carle Champaign on Curtis, 1701 W Curtis Road
M-T 5:40 – 9 p.m.
Call (217) 365-3850 for an appointment
carle.org/carleillinoisclinic

