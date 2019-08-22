New Carle clinic giving students a unique opportunity

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Carle Illinois’ College of Medicine is off to a busy summer welcoming its second class earlier this month and now the launch of a new clinic giving students and patients the opportunity to build a long-term strong relationship. With us today is Dr. Kristine Carpenter, a Family Medicine physician and the clinic lead to give the details.

What conditions or symptoms are best for this clinic?

• Ideal patient is one who isn’t in a rush or who needs a little extra time with a provider

• Someone seeking care outside traditional clinic hours

How long does a visit last and what happens at it?

• Appointments are required and typically last one hour

• The medical student sees the patient and takes their vitals and conducts a physical exam

• The student consults with a Carle physician who oversees their care, reviews the case, and sees the patient

• The students are the primary caregivers

How does being run by students make this clinic different?

• Traditional medical schools offer hands-on experiences to third-and fourth-year students or during residency

• Opportunity for patients to follow a patient for a longer time

• Most medical school clinical rotations are short (4-12 weeks) this is potentially an 18-month relationship

• Carle Illinois is changing the game by helping prepare our physicians sooner

Dr. Carpenter, tell me a bit more about how the student-physician relationship works and how it benefits all – the student and patient?

• Students will connect with only two to three patients per shift

• Can follow the patient for the next 18 months to help manage their health needs or monitor for needed further specialty care

How are the student clinic visits billed?

• The same as a normal physician office visit

• Cost to the patient varies by insurance. Contact your insurance company with coverage questions

• Financial assistance is available

Where do I go for more information and to make an appointment?

• Call (217) 365-3850

• Visit carle.org/carleillinoisclinic

Carle Illinois College of Medicine Clinic

Located at Carle Champaign on Curtis, 1701 W Curtis Road

M-T 5:40 – 9 p.m.

Call (217) 365-3850 for an appointment

carle.org/carleillinoisclinic