New Carle clinic giving students a unique opportunity

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)
Carle Illinois’ College of Medicine is off to a busy summer welcoming its second class earlier this month and now the launch of a new clinic giving students and patients the opportunity to build a long-term strong relationship. With us today is Dr. Kristine Carpenter, a Family Medicine physician and the clinic lead to give the details.
What conditions or symptoms are best for this clinic?
• Ideal patient is one who isn’t in a rush or who needs a little extra time with a provider
• Someone seeking care outside traditional clinic hours
How long does a visit last and what happens at it?
• Appointments are required and typically last one hour
• The medical student sees the patient and takes their vitals and conducts a physical exam
• The student consults with a Carle physician who oversees their care, reviews the case, and sees the patient
• The students are the primary caregivers
How does being run by students make this clinic different?
• Traditional medical schools offer hands-on experiences to third-and fourth-year students or during residency
• Opportunity for patients to follow a patient for a longer time
• Most medical school clinical rotations are short (4-12 weeks) this is potentially an 18-month relationship
• Carle Illinois is changing the game by helping prepare our physicians sooner
Dr. Carpenter, tell me a bit more about how the student-physician relationship works and how it benefits all – the student and patient?
• Students will connect with only two to three patients per shift
• Can follow the patient for the next 18 months to help manage their health needs or monitor for needed further specialty care
How are the student clinic visits billed?
• The same as a normal physician office visit
• Cost to the patient varies by insurance. Contact your insurance company with coverage questions
• Financial assistance is available
Where do I go for more information and to make an appointment?
• Call (217) 365-3850
• Visit carle.org/carleillinoisclinic
