Nellie’s Jelly Roll with Family to Table’s Natalie Kenny Marquez

Guest chef and blogger, Natalie Kenny Marquez, is back with a great recipe from her great-great grandma’s recipe box…. Nellie’s Jelly Roll!
*Get these ingredients at your Illinois farmers market!
INGREDIENTS
3 eggs*
1 cup sugar
3 tablespoons cold water
1 cup cake flour
1 level teaspoon baking powder
1/3 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon vanilla
1 jar of your favorite jam, jelly, or preserve*
Optional whipped cream garnish and dusting of powdered sugar
DIRECTIONS
- Preheat oven to 425 degrees.
- Line a shallow dish measuring about 15x10x1 with a greased paper.
- Sift twice the flour, salt, and baking powder. Set aside.
- In a mixing bowl, beat the eggs and sugar until thick. Then add the water.
- Add the sifted flour mixture to the mixing bowl and combine.
- Pour the batter evenly over the greased paper lined shallow pan.
- Bake for 12 minutes.
- Pull from oven and turn the cake over onto a cloth or another paper sprinkled with powdered sugar.
- Remove the greased paper from the cake and allow to cool (about 15 minutes)
- Spread with your favorite jam or jelly.
- Roll up quickly!
- Cut into even segments and serve with freshly whipped cream.
Serving size: approximately 6-8 servings.
