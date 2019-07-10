Nellie’s Jelly Roll with Family to Table’s Natalie Kenny Marquez

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA) –

Guest chef and blogger, Natalie Kenny Marquez, is back with a great recipe from her great-great grandma’s recipe box…. Nellie’s Jelly Roll!

Nellie’s Jelly Roll

*Get these ingredients at your Illinois farmers market!

INGREDIENTS

3 eggs*

1 cup sugar

3 tablespoons cold water

1 cup cake flour

1 level teaspoon baking powder

1/3 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 jar of your favorite jam, jelly, or preserve*

Optional whipped cream garnish and dusting of powdered sugar

DIRECTIONS

Preheat oven to 425 degrees.

Line a shallow dish measuring about 15x10x1 with a greased paper.

Sift twice the flour, salt, and baking powder. Set aside.

In a mixing bowl, beat the eggs and sugar until thick. Then add the water.

Add the sifted flour mixture to the mixing bowl and combine.

Pour the batter evenly over the greased paper lined shallow pan.

Bake for 12 minutes.

Pull from oven and turn the cake over onto a cloth or another paper sprinkled with powdered sugar.

Remove the greased paper from the cake and allow to cool (about 15 minutes)

Spread with your favorite jam or jelly.

Roll up quickly!

Cut into even segments and serve with freshly whipped cream.

Serving size: approximately 6-8 servings.

