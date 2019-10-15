Napleton’s Auto Park to host pet adoption event

Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)

Find your furever friend at the upcoming pet adoption event at Napelton’s!

Saturday, October 19th from 10am – 2pm at Napleton’s Auto Park of Urbana

Adoptable pets from: Champaign Humane Society, Danville Humane Society, Douglas County Animal Shelter, Vermilion County Animal Shelter, Mobile Mutts, Hospice Hearts and Hoopeston Animal Rescue Team.

We’ll also have a pet costume contest, a dog talent show and a grumpy cat contest.

TK’s Cheese Steaks food truck will also be on hand.