Napleton’s Auto Park to host pet adoption event

Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)
Find your furever friend at the upcoming pet adoption event at Napelton’s!
Saturday, October 19th from 10am – 2pm at Napleton’s Auto Park of Urbana
Adoptable pets from: Champaign Humane Society, Danville Humane Society, Douglas County Animal Shelter, Vermilion County Animal Shelter, Mobile Mutts, Hospice Hearts and Hoopeston Animal Rescue Team.
We’ll also have a pet costume contest, a dog talent show and a grumpy cat contest.
TK’s Cheese Steaks food truck will also be on hand.