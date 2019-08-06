Music and star-gazing coming to the Champaign County Forest Preserve

Sunday, August 11

SUMMER GARDEN CONCERT SERIES: CANDY FOSTER AND THE SHADES OF BLUE

Join us in welcoming back Candy Foster and The Shades of Blue! These talented rhythm and blues musicians have been entertaining crowds together for over 20 years. Front man Candy Foster has been singing and performing for over 50 years, appearing with such blues greats as Etta James, The Temptations, Aretha Franklin, Ray Charles, and many more! Enjoy the gardens and celebrate summer with a concert you won’t want to miss! FREE. Refreshments will be available for purchase. All ages. Mabery Gelvin Botanical Gardens, Lake of the Woods Forest Preserve, 5-7 p.m. For more info: (217) 586-2612 or pcain@ccfpd.org.

Saturday, August 24

MUSIC AT MIDDLE FORK: HOT IRON STRING BAND

Hot Iron String Band is back, performing original songs and classic favorites in their lively modern bluegrass style. Drawing inspiration from Bill Monroe’s driving tempo and Django Reindhart’s gypsy jazz, this band’s unique sound is sure to please your soul. Enjoy one of the many great bands Champaign County has to offer at CCFPD’s largest forest preserve and the first International Dark Sky Park in Illinois! FREE. Refreshments will be available for purchase. All ages. Sugar Creek Shelter, Middle Fork, 5-7 p.m. For more info: (217) 586-2612 or pcain@ccfpd.org.

Sunday, September 22

MUSIC ON THE LAKE: KILBORN ALLEY

Enjoy one of the many great bands Champaign County has to offer – Kilborn Alley Blues Band – with a stunning view of Homer Lake! Past nominees for “Best New Artist Debut” and “Best Contemporary Blues Album” at past Blues Music Awards, their music has impressed fans and critics not just in this area, but worldwide! FREE. All ages. Refreshments will be available for purchase. Walnut Hill Shelter, Homer Lake Forest Preserve, 5-7 p.m. For more info: (217) 586-2612 or pcain@ccfpd.org.

Saturday, August 31

STARWATCH

Join the Champaign-Urbana Astronomical Society for an evening with the stars at Middle Fork River Forest Preserve, now a designated International Dark Sky Park by the International Dark-Sky Association. We’ll meet at the Activity Center for a presentation, then proceed outside to view the stars, planets, and more! Weather-permitting, the program will go until midnight, but you may leave when you wish. No cloud date. Call (217) 351-2567 for weather updates. FREE. All ages. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Activity Center, Middle Fork River Forest Preserve, 8 p.m.-12 a.m.For more info: (217) 896-2455, or jwick@ccfpd.org. In the event of inclement weather/overcast skies, cancellation notices will be posted at least two hours before the program on the Planetarium’s (217) 351-2567 phone line, and on our Facebook pages.

For more details, please visit http://www.ccfpd.org.