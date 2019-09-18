Mushroom Delight in CI Kitchen with Family to Table’s Natalie Kenny Marquez

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)
Natalie Kenny Marquez is back with a recipe featuring mushrooms!
Mushroom Delight
INGREDIENTS:
- 12 oz egg noodles*
- 1 lb lean ground beef*
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1 can (10.75 oz) condensed tomato soup
- 1 can (10.75 oz) golden mushroom soup
- 1 cup 2% or whole milk
- 1/2 pound mushrooms of your choice, washed and dried
- 1/2 small yellow onion, chopped
- 2 cloves garlic, chopped
- 2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce
- 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
- Optional: goat cheese or parmesan cheese for garnish
DIRECTIONS:
- Heat oven to 350 degrees
- Lightly grease a 9×13 baking dish with cooking spray.
- Cook noodles according to package instructions. Note: don’t overcook these – maybe even undercook them just a little bit!
- While noodles are cooking, brown ground beef, mushrooms, onion, and garlic with the salt in a skillet over medium high heat. Drain.
- In a large bowl combine the soups, milk, Worcestershire sauce, and pepper.
- Combined the browned and drained ground beef and the cooked (and drained) egg noodles. Stir together.
- Bake for 25 minutes.
- Optional: garnish with cheese (we like goat cheese for this, or freshly grated parmesan).
Serves 8 people