Mushroom Delight in CI Kitchen with Family to Table’s Natalie Kenny Marquez

Natalie Kenny Marquez is back with a recipe featuring mushrooms!

Mushroom Delight

INGREDIENTS:

  • 12 oz egg noodles*
  • 1 lb lean ground beef*
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1 can (10.75 oz) condensed tomato soup
  • 1 can (10.75 oz) golden mushroom soup
  • 1 cup 2% or whole milk
  • 1/2 pound mushrooms of your choice, washed and dried
  • 1/2 small yellow onion, chopped
  • 2 cloves garlic, chopped
  • 2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce
  • 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
  • Optional: goat cheese or parmesan cheese for garnish

DIRECTIONS:

  • Heat oven to 350 degrees
  • Lightly grease a 9×13 baking dish with cooking spray.
  • Cook noodles according to package instructions. Note: don’t overcook these – maybe even undercook them just a little bit!
  • While noodles are cooking, brown ground beef, mushrooms, onion, and garlic with the salt in a skillet over medium high heat. Drain.
  • In a large bowl combine the soups, milk, Worcestershire sauce, and pepper.
  • Combined the browned and drained ground beef and the cooked (and drained) egg noodles. Stir together. 
  • Bake for 25 minutes.
  • Optional: garnish with cheese (we like goat cheese for this, or freshly grated parmesan).

Serves 8 people

