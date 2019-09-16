Museum of the Grand Prairie: Sip your way through local history

Mahomet, Ill. (WCIA)

The Museum of the Grand Prairie is committed to telling the story of Champaign County, unraveling its history from the time glaciers covered much of Illinois through today’s modern era.

And everyday people are certainly the focus of this museum because they host special events where you can view exhibits and attend presentations with a beer in your hand.

CiLiving Storyteller, Erin Valle, checked out their Blacksmiths and Brews event where she caught up with museum director, Barbara Garvey as well as professional blacksmith, Stephen Mankowski.

