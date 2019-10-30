Moscow Ballet’s Great Russian Nutcracker coming to Decatur

Decatur, Ill. (WCIA)

The Moscow Ballet is coming to Millikin!

Moscow Ballet’s Great Russian Nutcracker with 40 local ballet students in roles made just for them…

Jan Saddoris-Traughber booked the Moscow Ballet Great Russian Nutcracker performance bringing Russian ballet excellence to Decatur residents for the second season. The performance has ticket prices for all pocketbooks as well as 10 foot tall dancing puppets, falling snow and a Russian Troika (3 pointed) sleigh that is enchanting!

Moscow Ballet is a Russian ballet company that tours the US and Canada in November and December with the accliamed great Russian Nutcracker.

MB PERFORMANCE:

Moscow Ballet’s Great Russian Nutcracker

Sat, Nov 2, 2:00 matinee and 7:30 pm

Kirkland Fine Arts Center

Millikin University