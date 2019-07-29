More Than Just Books at the Champaign Public Library

Breaking News
Nanette Donohue joined us on the show today to preview a number of Page Turners, as well as several events that are coming to the Champaign Public Library.

The Escape Room – Megan Goldin
Whisper Network – Chandler Baker
The Friend Zone – Abby Jimenez
The Perfect Fraud – Ellen LaCorte

Family dance party: Thursday, August 1st. Bring your dancing shoes and boogie down to favorite kids’ tunes. This program runs from 6:30-7:15, and is part of the Family Fun Night series.

Glow in the dark juggling: Saturday, August 3 at 3 PM.

Food truck rally: Thursday, August 8 from 4:30-7:30. 15 food trucks, live music, and more! It’s a great all-ages event.

