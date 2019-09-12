Monticellobration 2019

Monticello, Ill. (WCIA)

Monticello is bursting with ways to play, and be entertained, especially the weekend of September 19-22.

Monticello Main Street and Monticello Theatre association invite everyone to come checkout live theatre, a street festival, and of course lots of local food and drink. The MTA produces shows year-around, both adult and youth, with “Witness for the Prosecution” opening Friday, Sept. 20 for two consecutive weekends. Main Street hosts downtown events year around with Monticellobration happening on Saturday, Sept. 21. Open libation from 5 PM to midnight.

Main Street is a non-profit with a mission of preserving and revitalizing historic downtown Monticello.

Monticello Theatre Association promotes the theatre arts in Monticello.

Both organizations are designed to create a sense of community and vitality.

September 19-22, Make it Monticello

Monticello Main Street

217-504-2320

P.O. 392, Monticello, IL 61856