Monticello community prepares for 5th annual ‘Wade’s 5K for 5P’ race

Monticello, Ill. (WCIA)

On Saturday, Oct. 12 at 8:30 am runners from across Central Illinois will kick off the 5th annual Wade’s 5K for 5P race located at Lodge Park in Monticello. A kids fun run will immediately follow the 5K.

The walk/run supports 7-year-old Wade Jones, who suffers from a rare genetic disorder known as Cri du Chat, or 5P syndrome. Proceeds benefit the 5P Minus Society as well as local families affected by the syndrome.

ciLiving Storyteller, Erin Valle, caught up with the Jones family and their neighbors to discuss Wade’s story, race details, and hear about what the event means to them.

To register for the race or to make a donation click HERE.