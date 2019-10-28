Monster Market at Champaign Farmer’s Market

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)
The Land Connection, which runs the Champaign Farmers Market, is hosting Monster Market!
Here’s more from The Land Connection:
I educate people about buying and eating local food and ways they can prepare different seasonal produce and products.
The Land Connection manages the Champaign Farmers Market, which is a producer only market that takes place on Tuesday afternoons in downtown Champaign. The market provides local, healthy, and seasonal produce and products for the community and focuses on increasing food access for families in the area.
The Champaign Farmers Market will be having its Monster Market on Tuesday, October 29 from 3:30-6:30pm in the parking lot at Neil & Washington in downtown Champaign. Sponsored by the Champaign Center Partnership and Lodgic, the final market of the season will have lots of fun activities to help celebrate Halloween.
Activities include:
- Costume contest
- Jack-o-lantern contest
- Paper mask making with Lodgic
- Tangerine decorating with SNAP Ed
- Trick-or-treating at the market and with Champaign Center Partnership member businesses around downtown
- Photo-ops with Frankenstein
We’ll also have all of your favorite market vendors with fresh local produce and products to buy. The Carle Mobile Clinic will be on-site offering their services. It is a double SNAP match day and the last LINK End-of-Month bonus day at the market so come on by and stock up for the fall!