MOJO the Band Takes Over City Center Stage

Today’s music group is described as classic rock-eclectic-with a touch of country.

Kenny Hays-guitar, Stacy Doty-guitar/vocals.

Justin Hays. Jay Ferguson- drums and Wendy Dexter on vocals.

Biography

MOJO is a classic rock/country band.

Kenny Hays on guitar. Hays is formerly of the Jam Band and Take A Turtle to Dinner. Kenny has toured all over the United States.

Stacy Doty plays rhythm guitar and is lead vocalist for MOJO. He is a former member of Whiskeyjack and Sawyer Brothers Band. Stacy has toured the United States with the Nancy Hays Band.

Justin Hays is now playing bass for MOJO after playing drums for the first 3 years.

Wendy Dexter provides harmony vocals for MOJO and sings with Stacy Doty as a duo in a variety of breweries and other venues in central Illinois.

We hope you will love our sound. We like to keep it pure and jam out some of your favorites!