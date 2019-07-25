Miracle Treat Day Back at DQ Thursday, July 25

DQ is committed to the local community and creating smiles every day. They know that children’s hospitals are equally committed to that goal because when kids are happy, they can be treated much more effectively. And today, Thursday, July 25, is Miracle Treat Day!

Since 1984, DQ restaurants and fans have raised nearly $150 million for local children’s hospitals. During Miracle Treat Day, participating Dairy Queen locations across the United States will donate one dollar or more from every Blizzard Treat sold to benefit local Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. Donations made in support of Miracle Treat Day stay in the communities where they are raised to help local kids.

Last year, participating Dairy Queen locations in the U.S. and Canada raised over $4 Million on Miracle Treat Day alone for local CMN Hospitals. Miracle Treat Day is the single largest day of fundraising for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals each year across all of their corporate sponsors. 100% of donations from local franchisees and fans stay local to help kids in your community.

Each Blizzard Treat purchased on Miracle Treat Day helps bring healing and happiness to kids in our community by helping children’s hospitals do what they can to make a child’s experience less stressful and more effective.