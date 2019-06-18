Mini Lemon Raspberry Cheesecakes with Colleen Hatton

Guest chef, Colleen Hatton, is back with great ideas for summer brides when it comes to the reception!

Mini Lemon Raspberry Cheesecakes

Crust

3/4 C Graham Cracker Crust

3 T Melted Butter

2 T Granulated Sugar

Cheesecake

Mix 16 oz of softened cream cheese, 3/4 c granulated sugar, 2 T flour, 3 T freshly squeezed lemon juice, 1 t vanilla, 2 eggs- room temperature, 1/2 c sour cream-room temperature, 1 pint, washed and dried raspberries

Combine graham cracker crust, melted butter and sugar. Place 1 tsp of mix in the bottom of a mini cupcake wrapper and press down.

In a separate bowl, mix cream cheese, sugar and flour together until well mixed. Add each egg one at a time and mix thouroughly. Then add lemon juice and vanilla to mix. Lastly add the sour cream and fresh raspberries to the mix and mix until raspberries begin to break down.

Pipe cheesecake mix into cupcake wrappers and bake for 11-13 minutes at 325.

Chill for at least 3 hours before serving.