Millikin University’s ‘Big Blue Pantry’ fights student hunger

Decatur, Ill. (WCIA)

A new student pantry at Millikin University is working to combat food insecurity among college students.

Big Blue Pantry opened last month and provides non-perishable food items, school supplies, and hygiene products to students in need. Students may anonymously fill out a menu order form with their desired items and those items are then collected and packaged by student volunteers.

ciLiving storyteller, Erin Valle, caught up with the campus chaplain behind the project as well as members of the Alpha Phi Omega service fraternity.

