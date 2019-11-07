“Midway” and “Last Christmas” Coming to Area Theaters

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

A film for Veteran’s Day and one for Christmas are on area screens this week. Here to review Midway and Last Christmas are film critics, Chuck Koplinski and Pam Powell.



Last Christmas

Kate (Emilia Clarke) is a young woman subscribed to bad decisions. However, she meets Tom (Henry Golding) and her life takes a new turn, which seems too good to be true. While a certain degree of cuteness is to be expected in movies of this sort, as directed by Paul Feig and scripted by Emma Thompson, this goes so far overboard you may find yourself suffering from diabetes in the end. The lack of chemistry between the two leads certainly doesn’t help. 2 Stars (Chuck Koplinski) Rated PG-13. 102 minutes. AMC-C, AMC-D, SAV. (Starts Friday)

Midway

From director Roland Emmerich (“Independence Day”) comes the story of the Battle of Midway, told by the leaders and the sailors who fought it. It comes as no surprise that the filmmaker is able to pull off rousing computer-generated action sequences as the battle scenes are truly rousing. However, it’s the reverence and respect that’s paid to these warriors that is a surprise, marking a new sense of maturity to Emmerich’s work. 3 ½ Stars (Chuck Koplinski) Rated PG-13. 138 minutes. AMC-C, AMC-D, SAV. (Starts Friday)

