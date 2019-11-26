Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

We’re checking out the Menards Enchanted Forest at their Champaign store.

Menards is a home improvement store with something for everyone from the beginning do-it-yourselfer to the more experienced pro, but also feature Christmas decorations, novelties, outdoor displays, lights, trees, and ornaments.

BLACK FRIDAY six hour sale beginning at 6 a.m. on Fri., Nov. 29th

Great gift ideas for everyone in your family, great bargains, etc.

Stocking stuffers – gift cards, toys, electronics, sweet treats, pet supplies, etc.

Toy Drive – all Menards stores are participating in collection of toys for children

CLOSED THANKSGIVING DAY

As a family-owned Midwestern company, Menards recognizes Thanksgiving as a special holiday to be celebrated with family and friends. Menards will once again continue our long-standing tradition of staying closed on Thanksgiving Day.

620 W. Town Center Blvd, Champaign IL