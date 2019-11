Champaign, Ill. (WCIA) –

This year the 2019 Tree of Hope Campaign is giving to the Hayn family.

DSC offers services for children and adults with developmental/intellectual disabilities and delays. And the Hayn family has received DSC services for their two kids, Garret and Everly.

Tree of Hope Kick Off is on Wednesday, November 13 from 4-6 p.m.

The Tree of Hope Appeals will hit mailboxes on November 29-30.