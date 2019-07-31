Meet Ivesdale’s Ernest Hemingway Look-Alike

Ivesdale, Ill .(WCIA)- After hearing about an Ernest Hemingway look alike competition in Key West, Florida, Ivesdale local, George Hess, says his friends wouldn’t stop bugging him about how much he looked like the famous writer.

“I had people sending me notes [and] text messages saying ‘you look like Hemingway… you ought to do this.’ And right after that it was just serendipity,” Hess said.

This summer, Hess participated in Sloppy Joe’s Annual Hemingway Look Alike Contest. The fundraiser celebrates the late writer’s birthday. Hemingway lived in Key West in the 1930s and is rumored to have spent time at Sloppy Joe’s bar.

Over the last 39 years, the contest has raised almost a million dollars in scholarships. Apart from the look-alike competition, the event also features a fun spin-off of Spain’s running of the bulls festival.

Judges crown the favorite look-alike as “Papa” Hemingway. This year, Hess was selected as a finalist out of 141 contestants.

“It’s just a lot of fun,” Hess said.