Meet Dory and the Veterinarians That Saved Her

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Dr. Jenica Haraschak, the emergency doc on call when Dory, the abandoned frozen lake puppy came in, and Dr. Denver Coleman, a veterinarian who is an intern at the U of I teaching hospital and who was the intake clinician for Dory, joins us with details on the rescue and an update on how Dory is doing today.

Puppy dog kisses from Dory

We’re learning more about Dory’s condition on arrival at the Veterinary Teaching Hospital and how she was revived from hypothermia, as well as details on how her wounds were treated and (hopefully) are healing.

Dory

Dr. Jenica Haraschak, who is a specialist in small animal emergency and critical care, joins us. She was on duty in the ER when Dory arrived and oversaw her care that weekend.