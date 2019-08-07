Mattoon retiree dedicated to archiving city’s history

Mattoon, Ill. (WCIA)

Mattoon local, Chris Suerdieck, is spending his retirement archiving and preserving the history of his hometown. For the last year and a half, Suerdieck has served as the local history curator at Mattoon Public Library.

“Every time I think I’ve got everything lined out, I come across something that I find more interesting and I’m like okay…I’m gonna run out of walls before I run out of ideas,” Suerdieck said.

Suerdieck has documented everything from Mattoon dairy producers to car dealerships. He even discovered and framed original blueprints of Mattoon High School.

The library also features archives of the high school’s yearbooks since 1904.

“Patrons come down here and spend hours just thumbing through the yearbooks. Sometimes they come just to find a picture of their uncle or their aunt or their grandparents and they just get immeresed in them,” said Suredieck.

But perhaps Suerdieck’s biggest project is pinning the locations of 147 old grocery stores and 100 gas stations and restaurants. His work helps cure the public’s curiosity, as he often takes to Facebook and answers questions on The Good Old Days in Mattoon page.



