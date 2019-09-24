Mattoon Chamber to host Business Expo

Mattoon, Ill. (WCIA)

The Mattoon Chamber’s Business Expo offers area businesses the opportunity to enhance their brands and in some cases, sell their goods.

The Business Expo is your prime opportunity to showcase your business products and services to a mass audience—let them know why they should shop locally, and how your company differs from the competition. With past Expo’s near sell-outs and in excess of 3,500 potential customers, we have set our hopes high for another successful year!

Business Expo

10am-3pm—The 2019 Business Expo is the perfect opportunity to introduce or reintroduce your business products and services to a mass audience. It’s also the prime time to learn about other businesses products and services offered in the area. Entertainment will be provided by local musicians throughout the day!

11:30am-2pm- As always, the Taste is a premier event at the expo! Local restaurants and catering services provide samplings of their culinary delights. Tickets may be purchased at the Chamber office @ 1518 Broadway or at the event. 5 tickets for $5.00

Our Town Gallery

10am-3pm—Our Town industries are invited to showcase their locally manufactured products used in households and industries throughout the world…which will be located in the Main Entrance of the Mall, Section D. Come catch a glimpse of the GALLERY. It’s a perfect time to see what Mattoon has to offer.

It features a Taste of the Expo, in which attendees can sample several local and area restaurants and caterer’s foods. The Our Town Gallery features local manufacturers and these companies will “pull back the curtain” and display what they produce locally. The Mattoon Public Library will bring a couple of its historical projects.

The Chamber of Commerce brings the business community together to mutually promote and support the wider community and serves as a reminder of the long-term businesses that have been serving the community for decades.

UPCOMING EVENT:

Business Expo, Taste of the Expo

Thursday, Oct. 3rd

10am 3pm

Mattoon Chamber of Commerce

217 235-5661

1518 Broadway Ave., Mattoon, IL 61938