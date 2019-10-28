Makeup Basics and Styling Event at Something You Salon & Spa

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Grab your tools and makeup bag and make plans to check out the styling event at Something You Salon & Spa on November 8!

Here’s more from the Salon:

We love to educate! Properly educating the client is part of the guest experience while in salon. We like for them to know what we are doing and why.

Big city talent small town feel. We pour a lot into education each year to have well trained stylists. Our atmosphere is like home with a warm and welcoming presence.

Guests can sign up for 30 minute slots with our artists. They are encouraged to bring hair and makeup products from home to learn new techniques. November 8

5-8pm

Tickets are $2 and all proceeds go to an organization to help end human trafficking

Other local vendors onsite

Snacks and drinks are provided

