Make Holiday Plans at Sun Singer Wine & Spirits

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

We’re checking out what’s new at Sun Singer Wine & Spirits when it comes to planning your holiday parties.

Sun Singer Features:

  • Gourmet Restaurant and Wine Bar
  • Wine, Beer, and Spirits Retail
  • Gourmet Deli
  • Wine Accessories
  • Gift Baskets
  • Gift Cards
  • We serve prime beef and fresh seafood for all of our menu items
  • All of our pasta dishes use house made fresh pasta
  • All of our food is made in house fresh daily

Join Sun Singer for a Deep Fried Cod Fish Sandwich at lunch on Fridays.

Oyster Week: Fresh Chesapeake Bay Oysters during the third week of every month.

