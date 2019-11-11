Make Holiday Plans at Sun Singer Wine & Spirits

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

We’re checking out what’s new at Sun Singer Wine & Spirits when it comes to planning your holiday parties.

Gourmet Restaurant and Wine Bar

Wine, Beer, and Spirits Retail

Gourmet Deli

Wine Accessories

Gift Baskets

Gift Cards

We serve prime beef and fresh seafood for all of our menu items

All of our pasta dishes use house made fresh pasta

All of our food is made in house fresh daily

Join Sun Singer for a Deep Fried Cod Fish Sandwich at lunch on Fridays.

Oyster Week: Fresh Chesapeake Bay Oysters during the third week of every month.