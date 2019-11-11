Make Holiday Plans at Sun Singer Wine & Spirits

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)
We’re checking out what’s new at Sun Singer Wine & Spirits when it comes to planning your holiday parties.
Sun Singer Features:
- Gourmet Restaurant and Wine Bar
- Wine, Beer, and Spirits Retail
- Gourmet Deli
- Wine Accessories
- Gift Baskets
- Gift Cards
- We serve prime beef and fresh seafood for all of our menu items
- All of our pasta dishes use house made fresh pasta
- All of our food is made in house fresh daily
Join Sun Singer for a Deep Fried Cod Fish Sandwich at lunch on Fridays.
Oyster Week: Fresh Chesapeake Bay Oysters during the third week of every month.