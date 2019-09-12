Make a difference during Hunger Action Month with the Eastern Illinois Foodbank

Hunger Action Month is the month of September and is a nation-wide campaign through Feeding America, the country’s network of 200 foodbanks. This year the Eastern Illinois Foodbank is encouraging people across the country to take 40,000 actions to alleviate hunger, which can include donating, volunteering or posting on social media using the hashtag #HungerActionMonth.

Eastern Illinois Foodbank is hosting a 12-hour food repack event called “Operation Orange” on September 27 from 8am-8pm. There will be food donated from local restaurants and a Kids’ Zone where families can come repack food together.

Eastern Illinois Foodbank exists to alleviate hunger in eastern Illinois throughout an 18-county service area. They work to provide food to those struggling with food insecurity.