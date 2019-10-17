“Lucy in the Sky” & “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” hit area big screens

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

The latest from Disney and fact-based drama start on area screens this week. Here to tell us about Maleficent: Mistress of Evil and Lucy in the Sky are film critics, Chuck Koplinski and Pam Powell.



Lucy in the Sky

Astronaut Lucy Cola (Natalie Portman) returns to Earth after a transcendent experience during a mission to space and begins to lose touch with reality. Based on a true story, this film is a fascinating character study of a woman who slowly loses her grip of reality as it cast astronauts in a different light as damaged yet heroic explorers. While the movie overstays its welcome, this is another, timely effective examination of mental health. 3 ½ Stars (Chuck Koplinski) Rated R. 124 minutes. SAV. (Starts Friday)

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

Maleficent (Angelina Jolie) and her goddaughter Aurora (Elle Fanning) begin to question the complex family ties that bind them as they are pulled in different directions by new dark forces. A muddled disaster of tired ideas, tepid pacing and questionable material for a PG feature. Lazy and pointless. 1 Star (Chuck Koplinski) Rated PG. 118 minutes. AMC-C, AMC-D, SAV. (Starts Friday)