Lovin’ Cup Food Truck rolls into town

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

The Lovin’ Cup Food Truck has made it’s way to ciLiving!

Here’s more from the food truck’s owners, Alicia and Sean Rew:

We specialize in small batch, seasonal soups, pasta salads, Maryland style crab cakes, and unique gourmet grilled cheeses.We do what we love and wanted to bring something fresh and different to our community. We have a passion for the music of Phish and inspires so much that we do everyday. You will always hear us playing the latest show or listening to JEMP radio while personally interacting with all of our customers.

We help by trying to provide a unique fresh take on food within our community. People should know that there is an adjacent bar that is about to open that we will be providing food for. This will help us expand our hours and will provide a brick and mortar location for people to enjoy our food.

We make everything in house focusing on fresh and lots of flavor. We also come to work doing what we love and listening to the music that we love. The passion becomes contagious to our customers and the flavors keep them coming back. There is no Food Truck like ours in the area! We also have an ever changing menu which is like no other Food Truck.

UPCOMING EVENTS: The opening of the Vermillion River Beer Company adjacent to our Food Truck as well as a trip to Big Thorn Brewery on Saturday August 24th. Like our Facebook page to keep up with our schedule and ever changing menu.