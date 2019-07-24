Lou DiBello shares new music at The City Center

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA) –

Music artist, Lou DiBello is back on City Center stage to share new music!

Genre

Rock & Roll!

Band Members

Lou DiBello – Guitar, vocals

Ron Phelps – Drums, backing vocals

Stacey Krecji- Bass, backing vocals

About

American Hard Rock!

Not just another cover band! Lou DiBello is one of the most seasoned and experienced guitarists around! Original music and unique takes on classics by some of the greatest bands and guitarists of all time.

Lou DiBello brings the hottest bar room good time rock and roll power trio in the state! Great music and good times guaranteed!

Artists We Also Like

ZZ Top, Ted Nugent, Rick Derringer, Montrose, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Sammy Hagar, Pat Travers

UPCOMING SHOWS:

Lou DiBello Band:

Not Too Far Bar, Ivesdale-Friday, July 26th at 8pm

Sidney Fun Daze-Saturday, July 27th at 6:30pm

Homer Lake Forest Preserve-Sunday, July 28th at 5pm

Lou DiBello Guitar

The Pink Pig, Ogden, Thursday, July 25th at 6pm