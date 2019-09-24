Local woman celebrates 105th birthday

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

A Central Illinois woman just turned 105! Julia Johnson was born in Sidney, Illinois in 1914. She moved to Urbana as a teenager where she graduated from Urbana High School and married Curly Johnson at the age of 18. Together they had one son, Les Johnson.

Champaign’s Evergreen Place threw Julia a birthday party Monday and ciLiving Storyteller, Erin Valle, caught up with her there. Julia shared her life story, her experiences traveling the globe as a solo female traveler, as well as her secret to a long life: keep moving.