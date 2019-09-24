1  of  2
Breaking News
Pelosi announces formal impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump Federal agents raided the Springfield and Cicero offices of longtime Democratic state Senator Martin Sandoval as part of an ongoing criminal investigation.

Local woman celebrates 105th birthday

ciLiving

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

A Central Illinois woman just turned 105! Julia Johnson was born in Sidney, Illinois in 1914. She moved to Urbana as a teenager where she graduated from Urbana High School and married Curly Johnson at the age of 18. Together they had one son, Les Johnson.

Champaign’s Evergreen Place threw Julia a birthday party Monday and ciLiving Storyteller, Erin Valle, caught up with her there. Julia shared her life story, her experiences traveling the globe as a solo female traveler, as well as her secret to a long life: keep moving.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Enter ciGiving

 

Follow ciLiving on Social Media

Facebook Social IconTwitter Social IconInstagram Social IconPintrest Social Icon

Sponsored By

ROOFS BY RODGER