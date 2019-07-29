Local teen competes in Youth MMA World Championships

Bloomington, Ill. (WCIA)– Billie Merreighn, a 15-year-old professional fighter from Weldon, will compete in the first ever Youth MMA World Championships in Rome. Out of 34 Americans, he is the only representative from Illinois. The event takes place August 3-4 and is focused on promoting MMA fighting as a safe outlet for youth.

Merreighn, who is focusing on pankration fighting, trains with the Bloomington Team 1 Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu club out of the Band of Brothers Martial Arts and Fitness gym.

“He’s quick, he’s smart, he’s strong, one of the strongest 15-year-old kids I’ve ever seen. He’s in my class submitting grown men,” Merreighn’s instructor, Casey McCullough said.

Competition entrance fees are paid for by the United States Fight League. However, Merreighn would like to thank his sponsors for funding half of his travel expenses.

“It was very exciting to get the help to actually get out there,” Merreighn said.

His full list of sponsors are below:

Barnyard Treasures Auction Service

Maurer Hot Rods

Blackhawk Garage Floors

OSR Systems

Bloomington Team One Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu

