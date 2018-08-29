1  of  4
Local ministry goes small to tackle big issue of affordable housing

Finding affordable housing in Champaign Urbana and all of central Illinois can be a big challenge. It is the reason a local ministry is taking a unique approach to solving the problem. 

Champaign based Restoration Urban Ministries recently completed a “mini house” at the corner of Elm and Maple streets. It was build using $27,000 raised through donations as well as through volunteer labor. The home was then sold at an affordable rate to members of the community. 

Restoration Urban Ministries founder Pastor Ervin Williams says getting the project complete shows how dedicated the community is to finding innovative ways to create affordable housing. 

“I believe strongly that community means just what it says. Common unity, and that every individual that lives in our community helps to make up this.” says Pastor Williams 

Williams hopes to build more mini houses around Champaign Urbana in the near future. He says they hope to break ground on a second home by the end of the year. 

