Local Irish dancer to compete in Ireland

Mahomet, Ill. (WCIA)
Anna Poetzel, world qualifier, is here to perform an Irish Dance!
- Anna Poetzel qualified to dance at the CRN World Open Irish Dancing Championships, she qualified at a dance competition in Kent, OH, and will be traveling to Killarney, Ireland to compete in the U17 Championships in June 2020!
- Certified Irish Dance Instructor Allie Hartlein with Shamrock Academy of Irish Dance, just returned home from Ireland after graduating as the first ODCRN (Irish dance teachers diploma) in the state of Illinois. This diploma required extensive training in Dublin, Ireland, as well as a series of examinations.
- We are starting Beginner classes this week with openings in a beginner class on Sundays from 2:15-3:00, boys can take this class for 50% off for the entire 9 month season! Get in touch through email or social media for more details!