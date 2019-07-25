Local Indie Author Starts Her Own Publishing House

Summer Prescott was a Cinderella story. She started freelance writing four years ago and, within six months, was writing full time. A year later, she started her own publishing company. Summer’s first book hit the top ten in its genre in two weeks, and every book she has written since then has done the same.

Her publishing company–Summer Prescott Books–is currently accepting submissions for writers. Summer mentors each writer and teaches them how to perfect a manuscript. SPB also has a team of beta readers, editors and proofreaders who make notes for the writers and guide them through rewrites and revisions to ensure high quality books.

Summer can also be found on Facebook and Twitter.

Meet Summer Prescott at her next book signing and sale event at Bossa Nova Cafe downtown Champaign Friday, August 2nd during Friday Night Live. Prescott will have her Cozy Mysteries, Thrillers and Romantic Suspense book. Also check out her Christmas Reunion Killer book.