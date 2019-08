Charleston, Ill. (WCIA)

The Charleston Carnegie Library is back with details on the 2020 Census, specifically the need for local workers.

Library director, Chris Houchens is a part of the Charleston Complete Count Committee and they are currently working on spreading the word on the need to find local census workers.

Coles County alone needs over 400 workers.

The website for the job application is www.2020census.gov/jobs.