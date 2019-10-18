Local 9-year-old hosts ‘tying events’ to make blankets for sick kids

Fisher, Ill. (WCIA)

One local 9-year-old is proving that small kids can make a big impact.

Jordynn Huskisson was playing on her mom’s phone when she came across the story of a toddler named Addi who suffers from a from Neuroblastoma, a common form of childhood cancer.

Jordynn, who was 8 at the time, hadn’t realized kids could get cancer until coming across Addi’s story. So, she decided she wanted to make a difference by creating fleece tied blankets and delivering them to health care centers across the country.

Storyteller, Erin Valle, met up with Jordynn and her mom, Amy, at an event where people in their community worked together to create 32 blankets for Jordynn’s organization: Blankets of Hope.