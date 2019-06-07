Living Life with Purpose- Carriage Crossing

Champaign, IL - Stat at a young age that we have purpose in life and as we age, that doesn’t go away. We hear the phrase: Living Our Best Lives! And since we are senior advocates in this area having communities in both Champaign and Arcola , it is our goal, our purpose, our passion to help these seniors live their best lives as well.

Seniors have to rely on others and they still have purpose

We know there are seniors tuning in right now, and if they are listening and sitting in their home and they have needs have changed over the years. Those feelings are valid.

They have experienced loss and as we age, if becomes more difficult to maintain a home or continuing mowing the yard and the garden…… But that is where we help.

By putting services in place and finding a senior living setting- it is life changing. It can truly give them the independence that they want and deserve.

Seniors deserve a life full of meaning. And as Senior Advocates, we help them to do that and regain that control over their life so that they can live a life they love!

Life Enrichment for Seniors is the key to aging in place with purpose.

It is not just playing Bingo and serving three meals a day. We connect on a holistic, spiritual, physical and emotional level with seniors with varying energy and activity levels. Painting, singing, crafting, baking Exercise & Outings in the community Baking club Wine before you Dine, Social Hour with residents Dining in a restaurant style setting with lively interaction, farm to fork options & fresh salad bar



Roasted Run this weekend!

We are truly senior advocates and love to be a resource for seniors and adult children to find services in their community.

And event that we are sponsoring is this weekend at Health Alliance at the Fields in Champaign, the Roasted Run…… 9:30-12:00pm!

This is a walk for seniors & their families and caregivers! It doesn’t matter if you are in a wheelchair or walker! Let’s walk together & talk together!

For More information:

https://www.carriagecrossingsl.com/