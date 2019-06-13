Little Theatre on the Square kicks off summer season

The Little Theatre on the Square has officially kicked off its 62nd summer season. ciLiving Storyteller, Erin Valle, caught up with cast and crew members to discuss this summer’s upcoming shows.

The summer 2019 line-up includes the following musicals:

The Night The Music LIVED: June 5-16

The Little Mermaid: June 19-30

Oklahoma!: July 3-14

Newsies: July 17-28

The Full Monty: July 31-August 11

Church Basement Ladies: August 14-25

Three children’s shows— Peter Pan Jr., Rapunzul in the Wild West, and the Very Different Duckling, are featured in a theatre for young audiences series.

If you’d like to purchase tickets and season passes, please click HERE to visit the Little Theatre on the Square website.