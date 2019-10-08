Lisa’s Chili in CI Kitchen

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Lisa Lewey-Shields is back with your go to fall soup dish… CHILI!

Lisa’s Chili

Ingredients

1 lb. lean grounded hamburger browned and drained

1 lb. grounded turkey browned and drained

1 or 2 30 oz cans of Brooks chii beans not drained,.I prefer Hot- they are not really hot

1 46 oz can of V8 juice

2 30 oz cans of crushed tomatoes

1 large onion minced

1 small jar mild salsa

1 container or 2 cups of pico de gallo

2 T. sugar

1 T. granulated garlic

1 T. granulated onion

1 tsp crushed red pepper flakes (more to taste)

2-3 T. chili powder (more to taste)

S&P

Directions

While you are browning your meats, and then drain and set aside…

Combine all the rest of your ingredients , except the meats and beans, into a large stock pot…..

Simmer these for about 45 mins to reduce the juice into a thicker stew style base.

When this is reduced, add drained meats and beans(not drained)..

Heat and serve.

This is your chili. Make it you. Add green peppers, add different peppers, Add different onions. Add whole tomatoes. Add different spies. Add a dash or 2 of Worcestershire sauce. A dash of A-1. Add cubed steak instead of hamburger. Add all turkey. World is the limit.

Serve with onion, shredded cheese, sour cream, over corn bread, with crackers, over chips, nachos, over spaghetti, macaroni noodles, over a burger or whatever you would like.

Chili FUN FACTS

Chili – a stew with a chili sauce base

Towns – Indiana, New York, Ohio, Wisconsin

Township – Hancock County, Illinois

Gulch in Calaveras County California

People -· Dorothy Chili Bouchier (1909–1999), British actress Charles Chili Davis (born 1960), Jamaica-born American baseball player

Manuel Chili (1723-1796), Ecuadorian Baroque sculptor

Pierfrancesco Chili (born 1964), Italian motorcycle racer Claus Pilgaard (born 1965), Danish musician and entertainer known as Chili Klaus

Rozonda Thomas (born 1971), American singer and dancer from group TLC, known as Chili

Fictional Characters

Chili (Pokémon), a character of the Pokémon universe

Chili Palmer, a character in Get Shorty and Be Cool

Chili Storm, a Marvel Comics character who appeared in Millie the Model stories and was spun off into her own title, Chili

Other Uses

Chili Line, a former branch of the Denver and Rio Grande Western Railroad Chili Seminary, the original name of Roberts Wesleyan College, a Christian liberal arts college in Rochester, New York

Chili’s, a restaurant chain specializing in Tex-Mex food

Texas is the origin of chili. As early as the 17th century. San Antonio claims to have founding rights. Dallas is next.

Many Mexicans do not like chili.

Illinois people and restaurants spell chili as CHILLI like the first 4 letters in Illinois.

Lots more interesting facts and information https://whatscookingamerica.net/History/Chili/ChiliHistory.htm

Ways to Serve Chili

Chili in a BOWL..

Chili with crackers. Saltines or oyster crackers

Chili with goldfish.

Chili with grated parmesan cheese

Chili with grated cheddar cheese

Chili with onions and cheese.

Chili with sour cream.

Chili Mac

Chili 5 ways Spaghetti, with chili on top with beans and onions and cheese.

Chili over corn bread

Chili over a baked potato

Chili Nachos

Chili Bake (Casserole with corn bread on top)

Chili Dogs

Chili with croutons

Chili with tortilla strips

Chili over hamburgers (chili burgers)

Chili with pb sandwich Chili with grilled cheese

Chili with buttered saltines