Light and Cool Summer Dessert

Champaign, IL (WCIA) If you’re looking for a cool, refreshing dessert to enjoy on a hot summer day, Registered Dietitian Emily Dupuis shares the recipe.
A lighter lemon custard- perfect for a no-cook summer dessert! Incredibly easy, 4 ingredients and no cooking required! No to mention delicious and nutritious!
Lighter lemon custard
• 1 large container Greek yogurt (0%, 2% or 5% milkfat can all work!)
• 1 container lite whipped topping
• 1 jar lemon curd
• Zest from 1 lemon
Mix all ingredients together! Serve with graham cracker crumbs and blueberries, if desired
For more fresh recipes visit Harvest Market.
