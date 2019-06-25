Light and Cool Summer Dessert

Champaign, IL (WCIA) If you’re looking for a cool, refreshing dessert to enjoy on a hot summer day, Registered Dietitian Emily Dupuis shares the recipe.

A lighter lemon custard- perfect for a no-cook summer dessert! Incredibly easy, 4 ingredients and no cooking required! No to mention delicious and nutritious!

Lighter lemon custard

• 1 large container Greek yogurt (0%, 2% or 5% milkfat can all work!)

• 1 container lite whipped topping

• 1 jar lemon curd

• Zest from 1 lemon

Mix all ingredients together! Serve with graham cracker crumbs and blueberries, if desired

