Lifeline Connect: Funding the Dream for 24

ciLiving
Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Lifeline-Connect is a residential recovery center for men struggling with drug and alcohol addiction. Lifeline-Connect was founded in 2006 by David and Brenda Rogers and Randy Brown. We recently expanded from a 6 man facility to a 24 man facility. Lifeline has a 70% success rate with graduates of the 1 year program.

We focus on the core issues of the person seeking help. What was it that caused you to begin “using”? Through self-discovery, group support, and application of scriptural principles we guide men to discover God’s purpose for their lives.

LC not only helps the men with recovery; we guide their families to restoration of healthy relationships as much as is possible.

LC is a Christian faith-based recovery approach. The LC theme is “there is no such thing as a lost cause”.
It is also a one-year program with the option of up to 18 months.

LC also provides aftercare for the graduates through M.A.P. ( Mentoring Accountability Plan).

UPCOMING EVENT:

Lifeline-Connect Funding the Dream for 24
Oct. 4th 6-9 PM
Join us for a great evening! Hear stories of hope! Meet the Graduates! Enjoy Delicious Meal! Great Auction with Adventures, Experiences, Items ! Bring your friends. GET YOUR TICKETS AT lifelineconnect.org or call 217.621.9649

Lifeline-connect Mens Residential Recovery Center
2107 N. High Cross Rd.
Urbana, IL 61802

