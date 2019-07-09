Lifeline-Connect Fall Event In Your Community

ciLiving
Posted: / Updated:

The road to recovery from addiction isn’t a simple journey. Sometimes there are setbacks but you don’t have to do it alone. Here to share faith in the community Lifeline-Connect.

They are a men’s residential recovery center for substance abuse. Men have come to Lifeline from all over the US. New 24 Man Dorm just completed in the community. Lifeline is a minimum of a one year program.

Join Funding the Dream this October at the Hilton Garden Inn Champaign.

To learn more about Lifeline-Connect and their mission visit their website here. Also, support their mission through Pathway to Recovery by buy a brick to install in front of the dorm.

Lifeline-Connect is on Facebook.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Enter ciGiving

 

Follow Us on Social Media

Don't Miss

Sponsored By

ROOFS BY RODGER