Lifeline-Connect Fall Event In Your Community

The road to recovery from addiction isn’t a simple journey. Sometimes there are setbacks but you don’t have to do it alone. Here to share faith in the community Lifeline-Connect.

They are a men’s residential recovery center for substance abuse. Men have come to Lifeline from all over the US. New 24 Man Dorm just completed in the community. Lifeline is a minimum of a one year program.

Join Funding the Dream this October at the Hilton Garden Inn Champaign.

Also, support their mission through Pathway to Recovery by buy a brick to install in front of the dorm.

