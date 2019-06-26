Liberty Stew with Family to Table’s Natalie Kenny Marquez

Natalie Kenny Marquez is back in the CI Kitchen with a great recipe for Liberty Stew!
*Get these ingredients at your Illinois farmers market!
INGREDIENTS
1 package of macaroni (we use whole wheat rotini)*
1 quart of fire roasted diced crushed tomatoes*
1 pound ground beef*
1 onion, chipped*
2 tablespoons salt flakes
1 teaspoon chili powder
1 tablespoon Italian seasoning
1 teaspoon cumin
1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
1 teaspoon roasted minced garlic*
DIRECTIONS
- Prepare the macaroni per the directions on the package. Drain and leave in the pot.
- While the pasta is cooking, sauté the onion in a little bit of olive oil. Cook until browned. Then add the chili powder, Italian seasoning, cumin, black pepper and cumin. Mix together. (Note: adding the seasoning to the onion at this point will make the mixture thick and brown – but that’s okay!)
- Add the ground beef to the onion mixture and cook thoroughly.
- Add the onion/beef mixture to the pot with the drained pasta.
- Add the crushed tomatoes to the pot.
- Add the salt to the pot.
- Stir everything together and place the pot over low heat. Allow everything to simmer for about 5-8 minutes.
- Serve on a plate or in a bowl! We love to add a little crumble of goat cheese or freshly ground parmesan.
Serving size: approximately eight servings.
ciLiving on Facebook
ciLiving on Twitter
ciLiving on Instagram
ciLiving on Pinterest