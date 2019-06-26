Liberty Stew with Family to Table’s Natalie Kenny Marquez

ciLiving
Posted: / Updated:

Natalie Kenny Marquez is back in the CI Kitchen with a great recipe for Liberty Stew!

*Get these ingredients at your Illinois farmers market!

INGREDIENTS

1 package of macaroni (we use whole wheat rotini)*

1 quart of fire roasted diced crushed tomatoes*

1 pound ground beef*

1 onion, chipped*

2 tablespoons salt flakes

1 teaspoon chili powder

1 tablespoon Italian seasoning

1 teaspoon cumin

1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1 teaspoon roasted minced garlic*

DIRECTIONS

  • Prepare the macaroni per the directions on the package. Drain and leave in the pot.
  • While the pasta is cooking, sauté the onion in a little bit of olive oil. Cook until browned. Then add the chili powder, Italian seasoning, cumin, black pepper and cumin. Mix together. (Note: adding the seasoning to the onion at this point will make the mixture thick and brown – but that’s okay!)
  • Add the ground beef to the onion mixture and cook thoroughly.
  • Add the onion/beef mixture to the pot with the drained pasta.
  • Add the crushed tomatoes to the pot.
  • Add the salt to the pot.
  • Stir everything together and place the pot over low heat. Allow everything to simmer for about 5-8 minutes.
  • Serve on a plate or in a bowl! We love to add a little crumble of goat cheese or freshly ground parmesan.

Serving size: approximately eight servings.

Give Family to Table a LIKE on Facebook!

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Enter ciGiving

 

Follow Us on Social Media

Don't Miss

Sponsored By

ROOFS BY RODGER