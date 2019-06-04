Learning about the Behavioral Perspective Difference

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA) - Joy Henderson, Regional Manager Central Illinois, joins us to share more about Behavioral Perspective.

Our team is dedicated to providing quality, client-centered Applied Behavioral Analysis, Occupational Therapy, Speech and Parent Support services for families and children who have a diagnosis of Autism or another neuro intellectual disability. We have serving learners in Illinois since 2010, but only recently opened services here in Central Illinois. We have home services and in Clinic services. We also work with schools to do training and support for the classroom. Our flagship service is our Apple Academy, which is an alternative or enhancement to traditional education. We believe that every child has potential to reach new levels of independence, grow in effective communication, and acquire new, valuable skills. In fact, our organization exists because we believe those things. We want to partner with parents and caregivers to ensure that every child grows, learns, and experiences quality of life.

Our services are covered by most insurance, but we also take other forms of payment and are working on providing services under Medicare. We work with all ages, we don't have a limit. Our services are leaner focused, so they are very individualized. A Board Certified Behavioral Analyst is in charge of every learners journey, and Registered Behavioral Technicians provide the direct therapy. We are not here to 'cure' anything, but only to help unlock potential of each learner.

We don't have competitors, There are other providers in the area. I would say we enhance the current options by not limiting ages and having parent support groups. We also offer Occupational Therapy with ABA, which other providers currently do not have available.

People can contact us to schedule a tour of the facility by emailing us at info@bpiaba.com. Be sure you reference Central Illinois.